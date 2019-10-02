Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased by $557,925; As Mednax (MD) Share Value Declined, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 18,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 255,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 273,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 33,711 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 46,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 10.90 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – SHAFTESBURY PLC SHB.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 970P FROM 880P; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Nafta Risks Still Lie Mostly in Mexico Peso; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reports record first-quarter profit and revenue; 29/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 195,571 shares to 304,854 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 453,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $69.90M for 6.72 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

