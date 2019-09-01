Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Boosted by $345,901 as Stock Value Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $952,965

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Goldman and Nomura lead all-star team behind Takeda-Shire deal; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 32.5 PCT; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Communication holds 4% or 103,858 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,345 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Lp holds 1.48% or 1.16M shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Lc holds 49,062 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett Ltd invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookstone Cap Management invested in 19,562 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Selz Capital Lc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 235,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 62,262 shares. 400,686 were reported by General Amer Investors Incorporated. Everett Harris Ca has 4.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.62M shares. 160,379 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Limited Com. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested in 4.14% or 6.31M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.48M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares to 57,835 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019