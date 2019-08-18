Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered by $318,560; Friess Associates Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.89 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Schroder Investment has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.80M shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 51,799 shares. California-based First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 1.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 993,804 shares. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 310,277 shares. Lourd Limited Liability accumulated 2,143 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 3,691 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,008 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 3,732 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 14,667 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 175,382 shares to 491,519 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,077 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,654 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.