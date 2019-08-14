Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Cut by $318,560 as Stock Rose; Two Sigma Securities Decreased Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Position by $3.54 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $202.8. About 320,630 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.02. About 3.15 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 386.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) by 269,700 shares to 439,000 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 193,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited Com accumulated 4,800 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 1.7% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 89.72 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Company Ma reported 7.44M shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 1.18% or 3.76M shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,219 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Invest Mgmt has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,157 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company holds 1,847 shares. 500 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 62,111 shares. 1,256 are held by First Manhattan. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 851 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 339 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Limited owns 169,568 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 67,969 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.05% or 170,699 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,509 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 3,515 are owned by Chemical Bank. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 60,147 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt invested in 23,500 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 97,391 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.01% stake. 262,120 are held by Prudential. Proshare Advisors Limited reported 521,628 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr holds 0.04% or 1,581 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). White Pine Capital Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,982 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).