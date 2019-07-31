Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Trimmed by $4.07 Million as Stock Rose; Icon Advisers Has Cut Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $359,900

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 2.96 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, down from 289,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,400 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.27 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

