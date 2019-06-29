Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Lowered by $4.07 Million; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Market Value Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Increased Stake by $5.55 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 8.18M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Fifth Third spends $4.7 billion for #Chicago’s MB Financial; 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares to 216,688 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares to 268,337 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,476 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.