Yhb Investment Advisors Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Position by $451,612 as Stock Price Declined

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 631,885 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,811 shares to 20,019 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16M for 11.02 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

