Yhb Investment Advisors Has Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $876,375 as Share Price Rose; River Road Asset Management Increased Position in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by $1.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 81.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 97,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 119,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 71,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.18M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 624,344 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Net $87.9M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 17,075 shares to 586,750 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 33,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,166 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.