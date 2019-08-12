Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Palestra Capital Management Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $77.29 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,455 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 16,150 shares with $2.89M value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $28.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $195.34. About 299,390 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 96.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc acquired 462,840 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 940,040 shares with $157.18 million value, up from 477,200 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 811,894 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Management Ltd Com accumulated 4,404 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,736 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. New England Rech And Mngmt holds 9,948 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 105,835 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Communications, a New York-based fund reported 38,971 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,279 shares. 2,106 are owned by Amarillo State Bank. Richard C Young Ltd owns 16,539 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 181,967 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 5,332 shares. 45,302 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability has invested 3.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Raymond James & Assoc owns 2.43 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 77,910 shares to 752,790 valued at $185.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 454,650 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22 to “Buy”. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson.