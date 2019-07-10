Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake; EFUEL EFN (EFLN) SI Decreased By 24.34%

EFUEL EFN CORP (OTCMKTS:EFLN) had a decrease of 24.34% in short interest. EFLN’s SI was 629,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.34% from 832,100 shares previously. With 163,600 avg volume, 4 days are for EFUEL EFN CORP (OTCMKTS:EFLN)’s short sellers to cover EFLN’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,197 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 30,855 shares with $3.49M value, up from 27,658 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $41.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 2.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

eFUEL EFN, Corp., an Internet services company, provides various Web based services. The company has market cap of $246,097. It offers outRAGEousEncounters.com, an online dating site. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns commercial real estate located in the City of Wilcox County, Georgia.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of stock was sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15. 5,075 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $132 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested in 3,801 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% or 4,519 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 90,100 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Destination Wealth reported 20 shares. Horrell Management Inc invested in 1.8% or 31,167 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 88,274 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 7,227 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 2.48% or 55,280 shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc owns 7,000 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 23,636 shares. 3,695 are held by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Haverford Trust invested in 3,776 shares.

