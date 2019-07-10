Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $361,261; Chevron New (CVX) Holder United Asset Strategies Upped Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 424,848 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bb&T Securities reported 46,975 shares stake. Channing Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.43% or 81,867 shares. Addison owns 2,279 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 61,607 shares stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 103,731 shares. Kwmg Ltd reported 53 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp reported 76,699 shares stake. Hrt Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,867 shares. 2,537 are held by Driehaus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 4.83 million shares. Finemark State Bank & accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. Mayo Marc M had sold 34,826 shares worth $3.66 million on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc reported 4.56 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 84,102 were reported by Country Club Tru Na. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davis R M has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hutchinson Management Ca reported 28,845 shares stake. Concorde Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). E&G Lp holds 0.39% or 7,146 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Vista Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,007 shares. Guinness Asset has invested 2.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meridian Counsel invested in 55,419 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Co holds 0.68% or 79,242 shares. Janney Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 254,505 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners, Minnesota-based fund reported 172,331 shares.