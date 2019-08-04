Yhb Investment Advisors Has Raised Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $322,344; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Decreased Its Stake by $300,902

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 2.82 million shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.16M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm holds 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 26,678 shares. Pension Service holds 0.07% or 179,414 shares. Putnam Investments Limited has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 11,122 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,027 shares. Bartlett And Company Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited accumulated 11,057 shares. Ftb Inc has 89 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 450,016 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fincl Mngmt Professionals has 32 shares. Boston Prtn reported 27,140 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Com invested in 2,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 231 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Amg Tru Bankshares reported 48,077 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,525 shares. Frontier Investment holds 28,705 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 74,434 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 63,119 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 400,139 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 49,382 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 184,700 shares. Moreover, Menta Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 10,876 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 15,044 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 69,890 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 73,802 shares. Cipher Lp owns 0.11% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 98,070 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 208,970 shares.

