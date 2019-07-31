Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Raised Manhattan Associates (MANH) Position by $11.94 Million; Stock Price Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 458,170 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $205.68. About 2.16 million shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

