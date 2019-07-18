Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $318,560 Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Stadium Capital Management Has Increased By $772,929 Its Ames National (ATLO) Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased Ames National Corp (ATLO) stake by 101.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 28,627 shares as Ames National Corp (ATLO)’s stock rose 12.43%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 56,855 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 28,228 last quarter. Ames National Corp now has $251.57M valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 3,366 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 84,035 shares with $14.84M value, down from 85,845 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.95. About 869,379 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

More important recent Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ames National Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auburn National Bank: Beaten Down But A Decent Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 13,488 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 2,701 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Company owns 24,167 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 22,039 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,619 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 16,010 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 1,452 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5,861 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Denali Advsr Ltd Liability owns 112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Stadium Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 10,327 shares. Ameritas has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 756 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 57,248 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 11,524 shares to 20,796 valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Data Corp New stake by 13,516 shares and now owns 25,816 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. Shares for $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,873 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 288 were reported by Contravisory Inv Management. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 702,353 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oppenheimer Comm owns 11,780 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comgest Sas holds 921,900 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,691 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 262,314 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Co (Wy) holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,487 shares. Monarch Cap Incorporated reported 1,221 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,055 shares. Marvin Palmer Associate Incorporated, Delaware-based fund reported 28,900 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.