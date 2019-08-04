Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lifted Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut By $2.12 Million Its Geo Group New (GEO) Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,455 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 16,150 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $30.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26 million shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Geo Group Inc New (GEO) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 111,364 shares as Geo Group Inc New (GEO)’s stock declined 15.19%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 4.41M shares with $84.83M value, down from 4.52M last quarter. Geo Group Inc New now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 858,953 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 30,372 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Communication reported 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 6.48M were reported by State Street. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 22,664 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc holds 245,884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horizon Llc reported 3.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Chem Bancorporation reported 4,014 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 32,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 38,137 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,393 are held by Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 3,675 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.39 million shares. Chevy Chase Holdings stated it has 0.11% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $20000 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 22. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”.

