Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Market Value Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Stake

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 2.05M shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China Telecom Collaborates With China Unicom for 5G Network – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jane Street Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,254 shares. Provident Tru Communication holds 2.93% or 2.62M shares. North Star Investment Management holds 10,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 95,299 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.23M shares. Strategic Serv Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 181,356 shares. Optimum has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.72M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 33,599 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 353,754 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancshares And Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 183,898 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 40,469 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc reported 50,748 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 22,764 shares to 71,303 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,568 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).