Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $414,570; Chevron New Com (CVX) Valuation Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15 million shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 719,938 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.59M, up from 716,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 8.35 million shares traded or 49.99% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,985 shares to 74,094 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,352 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 1.43M shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.17% stake. Armstrong Henry H Associates reported 0.06% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,181 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.37% or 17,683 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd invested in 0.57% or 94,931 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 20,240 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP reported 170,000 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 0.6% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 24,978 shares. Nomura accumulated 175,839 shares. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) holds 7,425 shares. Century stated it has 11,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,155 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Kdi Capital Limited accumulated 0.57% or 12,254 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca holds 18,246 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,150 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 4,172 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Mgmt reported 184,752 shares. Confluence Investment has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intact Management holds 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 86,200 shares. 14,103 were accumulated by Aldebaran. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 9,659 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,363 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 128,331 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) by 3,918 shares to 32,995 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,611 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).