Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (AIXXF) Shorts Increased By 0.48%

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 655.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 8,570 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 9,878 shares with $1.89 million value, up from 1,308 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -5.02% below currents $212.04 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

