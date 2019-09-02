Yhb Investment Advisors Has Increased By $439,445 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake; Capital International LTD Has Increased By $471,600 Its Enbridge (ENB) Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc acquired 2,455 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 16,150 shares with $2.89M value, up from 13,695 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Capital International Ltd increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 13,100 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Capital International Ltd holds 408,239 shares with $14.79 million value, up from 395,139 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN

Capital International Ltd decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 18,834 shares to 372,442 valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 166,603 shares and now owns 20,497 shares. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 323,517 shares. 425 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp. Us Fincl Bank De has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.16% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lumina Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com owns 109,979 shares. Wade G W And owns 3,592 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Axa holds 0.01% or 15,443 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 1,492 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 14,162 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Arvest State Bank Tru Division has 81,301 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Avalon Ltd Llc invested 0.92% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).