Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $4.07 Million; Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Increased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

