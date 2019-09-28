Yhb Investment Advisors Has Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $316,710; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Has Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,607 shares to 10,264 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21,529 shares to 48,339 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.