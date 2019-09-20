Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Shorts Down By 10.02%

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) had a decrease of 10.02% in short interest. ARNA’s SI was 3.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.02% from 3.65M shares previously. With 551,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s short sellers to cover ARNA’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 462,139 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 63.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 19/03/2018 – ARENA – TRIAL MET PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PATIENTS GETTING HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD FOR 12 WKS; 12/04/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2 Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the International; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals: OASIS Trial Met Primary and All Secondary Endpoints; 21/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 14; 14/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Ralinepag Phase 3 Clinical Program Expected to Begin in H2 2018; 19/03/2018 – Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARNA); 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Intends to Initiate a Phase 3 Program in Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharma: OASIS Trial Met Endpoints With Statistical Significance With 2 Mg Dose of Etrasimod for 12 Weeks

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 24,675 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 160,878 shares with $9.17 million value, down from 185,553 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 14.58 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.34% above currents $53.37 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,500 are held by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 6.13M shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Com has 165,836 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,649 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 2.28 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 341,212 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Narwhal Capital reported 0.34% stake. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,458 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 1.5% or 201,712 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.1% or 121,075 shares in its portfolio.