Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $4.07 Million; Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose While Trillium Asset Management Raised Stake by $2.09 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 1.79 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 19,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 183,142 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.77M, up from 163,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 583,089 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,878 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 6.09 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Johnson Fin Group Inc invested in 5,174 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.83M shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York, a New York-based fund reported 5,330 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.36% or 4.16M shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab holds 65,698 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 531,664 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Llp. Eaton Vance invested in 941,592 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 303 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 17,750 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company owns 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 439 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 84,604 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 310 shares stake. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,500 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,739 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 28 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 34,768 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 21,725 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 381,008 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 10,345 shares. Edmp invested 0.32% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

