Yhb Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.46 Million; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Holding as Market Value Declined

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 64,394 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, down from 85,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 7.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08M, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 1.93 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.35 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 23,118 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,455 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 3,629 shares. Covington Management stated it has 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us Bank & Trust De holds 810,171 shares. 77,725 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd. King Luther Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Consolidated Invest Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 73,742 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 9,640 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 290,766 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 31,317 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 11.08 million shares. Girard Prtn stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Share Price Might Still Move Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.