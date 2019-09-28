Yhb Investment Advisors Cut Its Danaher Del (DHR) Holding by $367,070 as Market Value Rose; As Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.31 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 157,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 133,661 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 291,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 86,603 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 104,568 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95 million, down from 107,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold UBA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 1.46% more from 23.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 120,113 shares. 12,797 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.07% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 17,017 are held by Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Edge Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Heartland Advisors holds 90,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 95,650 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. M&T Bank has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Douglass Winthrop reported 37,623 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 85,589 shares. 89 are held by Cornerstone Advsrs. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 46,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 559,279 shares to 595,500 shares, valued at $146.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. 480 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares with value of $8,112 were bought by BIDDLE WILLING L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability holds 1.73% or 50,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,478 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 62,796 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd stated it has 0.82% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Azimuth Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,352 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 65,386 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Co holds 0% or 19 shares. The Maryland-based Carderock Mngmt has invested 2.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 840,198 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation invested in 2.44% or 107,405 shares. American Century Cos invested in 3.57 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 41,797 shares. 39,712 were reported by Shikiar Asset. 576,087 are held by Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

