Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $316,710; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 6.18M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 39.77 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,985 shares to 74,094 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,264 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock falls to snap 6-day win streak, matching longest streak in over 3 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Llc has 2.49% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guyasuta Investment Advisors owns 139,669 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 169,570 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 443,006 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors holds 0.03% or 12,216 shares in its portfolio. Capital World invested in 0.01% or 3.78M shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taconic Cap Limited Partnership owns 848,400 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 149,000 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15,264 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc holds 11,405 shares. Sequoia Finance Ltd reported 121,290 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,657 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.52% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.69 million shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 177,530 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Company reported 0.93% stake. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 183 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,540 are owned by Art Advsr Lc. 1.98M were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 91,120 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 530,795 are held by Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,135 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,020 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 368,949 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comerica Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).