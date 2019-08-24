Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $322,344; Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 95,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 47,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 1.94 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,974 shares to 286,700 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:K) by 15,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Services Ltd Company holds 0.18% or 22,559 shares in its portfolio. Finance has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 164,280 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.12% or 11,660 shares. Bridges holds 40,122 shares. Old Point Fin Services N A holds 0.81% or 11,010 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,228 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset invested in 1.65% or 82,698 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,973 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2,802 shares. 1,224 are owned by Orrstown Service. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has invested 1.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beacon owns 726 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Limited Oh owns 111,895 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 53,561 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 219,045 shares in its portfolio. 232,335 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% or 159 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 12,395 shares. Clean Yield holds 3,195 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0% or 597 shares. American Int Group Inc Inc invested in 53,526 shares. 13,162 are held by Pitcairn. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 264 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.11% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 299,879 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.23% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).