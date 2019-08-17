Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $322,344 as Share Value Declined; Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Shares Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE SEES `VERY DISRUPTIVE DYNAMIC’ IN ALUMINUM; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.15% or 9,157 shares. M&T Comml Bank has 13,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 22,652 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 2,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 2,488 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 10,785 were reported by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,028 shares. 39,505 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,591 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 268,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 14,674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 742,432 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 18,100 shares. 53,907 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsrs New York. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 7,314 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ing Groep Nv reported 92,385 shares stake. Brave Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,164 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation stated it has 3,611 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,056 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt invested 0.41% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack holds 100 shares. Hartford Incorporated reported 4,300 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Ser owns 7,746 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 12,775 shares. 35,825 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 27,678 shares to 828,529 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Cp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,678 shares, and cut its stake in Borg (NYSE:BWA).