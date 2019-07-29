Yext Inc. (YEXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext Inc. 20 10.09 N/A -0.76 0.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 104 31.64 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yext Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Yext Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext Inc. 0.00% -95.8% -35.7% Coupa Software Incorporated 0.00% -19.7% -8.6%

Liquidity

Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Coupa Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Yext Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coupa Software Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Yext Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Coupa Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Yext Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a -28.38% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yext Inc. and Coupa Software Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 0%. 7.3% are Yext Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Coupa Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yext Inc. 0.95% -0.89% 16.2% 12.14% 43.17% 42.49% Coupa Software Incorporated 4.03% 8.48% 11.44% 65.64% 96.43% 67.93%

For the past year Yext Inc. has weaker performance than Coupa Software Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Coupa Software Incorporated beats Yext Inc.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The companyÂ’s platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a companyÂ’s spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. Coupa Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.