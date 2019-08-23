Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Reaches $19.07 After 6.00% Up Move; TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMET TURKEY (TKCZF) Sellers Decreased By 31.32% Their Shorts

The stock of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 151,450 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 24/04/2018 – Yext Knowledge Assistant Learns 15 New Skills with Spring ’18 Release; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Rev $48M Vs. $48M; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 16/03/2018 – Yext Powered Billions of Customer Actions Over the Last Year; 06/03/2018 – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall to Host Yext’s ONWARD18; 20/03/2018 – Arooga’s Selects Yext to Manage Digital Knowledge for its Restaurants; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 07/03/2018 – Yext And Trustpilot Partner To Offer New Customer Reviews Integration; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 6% Position in Yext Inc; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees 1Q Rev $49M-$50MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.12 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $20.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YEXT worth $127.08 million more.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMET TURKEY (OTCMKTS:TKCZF) had a decrease of 31.32% in short interest. TKCZF’s SI was 1.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.32% from 1.69 million shares previously. It closed at $2.4324 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It currently has negative earnings. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice services for clients and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, and LTE.

