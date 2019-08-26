Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Reaches $18.12 After 6.00% Down Move; Archon Capital Management Lifted Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Position

The stock of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 311,326 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 15/05/2018 – Yext for Insurance Brings the Power of Digital Knowledge Management to Insurers; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees FY19 Rev $224M-$226M; 27/03/2018 – Yext Announces Registration and Early Bird Pricing for ONWARD18; 06/03/2018 – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall to Host Yext’s ONWARD18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yext Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YEXT); 28/03/2018 – Yext Releases Patient Voice Search Behavior Survey Revealing New Insights on the Impact of Voice Search on the Healthcare Indus; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q REV. $48.0M; 07/03/2018 – Yext And Trustpilot Partner To Offer New Customer Reviews IntegrationThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.01 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $17.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YEXT worth $120.78M less.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 418,580 shares as Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)’s stock rose 49.26%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 2.47M shares with $15.00 million value, up from 2.05 million last quarter. Synchronoss Technologies Inc now has $346.60 million valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 130,157 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.22 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,105 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd Co has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). D E Shaw Commerce Incorporated has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 18,160 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 465,293 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 555,074 shares. Axa reported 184,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 36,000 shares. Ameriprise holds 73,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,800 were accumulated by Synovus Corporation.

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Vericel Corp stake by 272,259 shares to 694,459 valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viewray Inc stake by 569,714 shares and now owns 316,671 shares. Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) was reduced too.

Analysts await Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Yext, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% negative EPS growth.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.