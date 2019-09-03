Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Reaches $16.31 After 4.00% Up Move; Topbuild (BLD) Shorts Increased By 12.84%

The stock of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 881,077 shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q LOSS/SHR 18C; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q REV. $48.0M; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees FY19 Rev $224M-$226M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yext Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YEXT); 24/04/2018 – Yext Knowledge Assistant Learns 15 New Skills with Spring ’18 Release; 15/05/2018 – Yext for Insurance Brings the Power of Digital Knowledge Management to Insurers; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 6% Position in Yext Inc; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees 1Q Rev $49M-$50M; 07/03/2018 – Yext And Trustpilot Partner To Offer New Customer Reviews IntegrationThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.03 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $16.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YEXT worth $81.20M more.

Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) had an increase of 12.84% in short interest. BLD’s SI was 1.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.84% from 1.35 million shares previously. With 321,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Topbuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s short sellers to cover BLD’s short positions. The SI to Topbuild Corp’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 47,648 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 8.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Trilantic North America and its Co-Investors Complete Sale of USI’s Installation and Distribution Business to TopBuild; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 06/03/2018 TopBuild Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD GETS EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR USI ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild: Tina Doinkowski, Nancy Taylor Named to Board; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SEES FY REV $2,338 MLN – $2,398 MLN

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild has $9000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -3.24% below currents $90.43 stock price. TopBuild had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura.

Analysts await Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Yext, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% EPS growth.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.