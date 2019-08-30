Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Reaches $16.00 After 3.00% Down Move; Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (DDF) Has 1.67 Sentiment

The stock of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.73% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.09M shares traded or 41.91% up from the average. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 16/03/2018 – Yext Powered Billions of Customer Actions Over the Last Year; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Yext for Insurance Brings the Power of Digital Knowledge Management to Insurers; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 27/03/2018 – Yext Announces Registration and Early Bird Pricing for ONWARD18; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 6% Position in Yext Inc; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Rev $48M Vs. $48M; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q LOSS/SHR 18C; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC YEXT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $225.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and YextThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.71 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $15.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YEXT worth $51.36M less.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (DDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 5 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased equity positions in Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 180,267 shares, up from 165,303 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $103.48 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. for 21,526 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 59,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 508 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares.