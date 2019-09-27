Yext, Inc. (YEXT) Reaches $15.59 After 9.00% Down Move; Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 647,343 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 9.16%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 7.47 million shares with $156.51 million value, down from 8.11 million last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 403,196 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

The stock of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 484,601 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 22/05/2018 – Yext Spring ’18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access; 06/03/2018 – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall to Host Yext’s ONWARD18; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Rev $48M Vs. $48M; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC – NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.44 TO $0.46 FOR FY FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC YEXT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $225.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Yext Inc. Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Loss/Shr 18c Vs. Loss 18c; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Yext Inc. Forms Golden Cross: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.76 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $14.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YEXT worth $158.22M less.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.06% or 39,557 shares. Ajo Lp reported 10,836 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 285,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Element Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 192,386 shares. Stanley holds 49,874 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 6,900 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 662,239 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 16,008 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 191,924 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 15,281 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -4.39% below currents $25.52 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, May 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.49M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

