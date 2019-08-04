Yext, Inc. (YEXT) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased By $560,163 Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position

Analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Yext, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 583,279 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 22/05/2018 – Yext Spring ’18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access; 30/04/2018 – Yext Inc. Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC – NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.44 TO $0.46 FOR FY FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yext Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YEXT); 28/03/2018 – Yext Releases Patient Voice Search Behavior Survey Revealing New Insights on the Impact of Voice Search on the Healthcare Indus; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC YEXT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $225.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC. 4Q REV. $48.0M; 07/03/2018 – Yext And Trustpilot Partner To Offer New Customer Reviews Integration

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 142.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 3,061 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 5,210 shares with $958,000 value, up from 2,149 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $45.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57 million shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. $3.41 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Sachdev Amit sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million. The insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. On Monday, February 11 LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 111,431 shares. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 32,956 shares worth $5.94 million. $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Monday, February 4.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Credit Suisse maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $21300 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. Needham maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,615 shares to 27,214 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,744 shares and now owns 23,215 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.48% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 26,130 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 49,736 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 341,683 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Panagora Asset accumulated 856,292 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 15,110 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc accumulated 7,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cap World Investors has invested 0.49% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mackenzie Finance holds 31,010 shares. Reilly Limited Liability has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 43 shares. 203,000 were reported by Rock Springs Management L P. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 80,681 are owned by Envestnet Asset.

