Yext, Inc. (YEXT) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; EQT (EQT) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $8 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. See EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.5000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $24 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $8 Maintain

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259. The insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895. $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Smith David Joseph had bought 16,800 shares worth $320,208. Another trade for 1,496 shares valued at $28,574 was bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R..

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,139 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 26,835 shares. Adage Prns Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 574,940 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,882 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 11,051 shares. Whittier Trust Communications owns 1,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 35,483 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 441,268 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Citigroup owns 251,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct owns 5.79M shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kensico Cap Mngmt Corp has 3.78% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

