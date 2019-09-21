Yext Inc. (YEXT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Yext Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Yext Inc. has 7.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yext Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.90% -27.90% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Yext Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yext Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Yext Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.83 2.89

The potential upside of the competitors is 86.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yext Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Yext Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Yext Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Yext Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yext Inc.

Dividends

Yext Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yext Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.