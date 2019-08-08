YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Reaches $30.33 After 4.00% Up Move; Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (AER) Shorts Decreased By 31.62%

Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AER) had a decrease of 31.62% in short interest. AER’s SI was 3.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.62% from 5.49M shares previously. With 910,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AER)’s short sellers to cover AER’s short positions. The SI to Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 174,998 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

The stock of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 595,452 shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.65B company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $31.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YETI worth $105.80M more.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It has a 39.14 P/E ratio. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes.

Among 3 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The stock of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 22.

