YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Forms $28.90 Double Top; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) formed double top with $31.21 target or 8.00% above today’s $28.90 share price. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) has $2.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is 12.15% above currents $52.61 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of SIX in report on Friday, February 15 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform”. See Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings has $40 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 22.84% above currents $28.9 stock price. YETI Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies.

