YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Forms $27.67 Double Top; Veracyte (VCYT) Has 1.23 Sentiment

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) formed double top with $29.88 target or 8.00% above today’s $27.67 share price. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) has $2.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 1.06M shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 69 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 56 sold and decreased equity positions in Veracyte Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 30.00 million shares, up from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Veracyte Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 46 Increased: 38 New Position: 31.

Among 3 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings has $40 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 28.30% above currents $27.67 stock price. YETI Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Friday, March 22 report. Raymond James maintained YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target.

The stock increased 3.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 274,065 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 7.71% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 381,500 shares or 4.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 3.25% invested in the company for 197,440 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 2.81% in the stock. First Light Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 772,579 shares.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veracyte, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Veracyte, Inc (VCYT) PT Raised to $34 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.