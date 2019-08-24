YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) Forms $26.13 Double Top; Institute For Wealth Management Cut Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 72.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 7,449 shares with $331,000 value, down from 26,883 last quarter. Sanofi now has $106.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 07/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) formed double top with $28.22 target or 8.00% above today’s $26.13 share price. YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 10.08% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 1.85M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings has $40 highest and $3100 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 35.86% above currents $26.13 stock price. YETI Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) stake by 16,566 shares to 26,983 valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VIS) stake by 4,629 shares and now owns 6,409 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VFH) was raised too.

