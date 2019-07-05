YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Carbo Ceramics (CRR)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Analysts expect YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 1.YETI’s profit would be $22.06M giving it 28.05 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, YETI Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 440.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 648,137 shares traded. YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Carbo Ceramics Inc (CRR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 51 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in Carbo Ceramics Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 18.09 million shares, down from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carbo Ceramics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 33 New Position: 18.

Analysts await CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.73 actual earnings per share reported by CARBO Ceramics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.40% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CARBO Ceramics Inc. for 330,511 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 144,301 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 287,469 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,500 shares.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides services and products to the gas and oil and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.02 million. The firm provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It currently has negative earnings. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization.

Among 2 analysts covering YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YETI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.