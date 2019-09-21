Yelp (YELP) Stock Value Declined While Cove Street Capital Has Upped Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Increased Its Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 495,264 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93 million, up from 416,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 1.97 million shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 101,348 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 96,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81 million shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vista Global Brings Fastest In-Flight Connectivity to Private Aviation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares to 19,399 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Beacon Financial Gru has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 7,260 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com. 22,701 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 0.13% or 17,855 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 22,341 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 10,768 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 135,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 0% or 2,112 shares. Country Club Trust Communication Na reported 51,623 shares. Advsr Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Halsey Associates Inc Ct accumulated 0.13% or 5,732 shares. 4,517 are owned by Cim Mangement. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 2,529 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 7.00 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York, a New York-based fund reported 102,138 shares.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Friday Feature: Best sports bars to watch a game in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Groupon’s Interest in Yelp Could Be Inspired by This Chinese Company – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Cox, Rivian, Amazon, Ford, Yelp, Groupon, Most Influential Women – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Groupon Buying Yelp Makes Too Much Sense to Happen – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp rolls out user app customization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YELP shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 59.68 million shares or 12.58% less from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 263 shares. Qs Lc has 172,196 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 70,642 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 360 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 125,579 are held by Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,617 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 66,540 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated owns 314,750 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 44,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Swiss Bank reported 154,664 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).