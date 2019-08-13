Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position by $2.55 Million; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Upped Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 619,684 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 513,562 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 173,872 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 2,171 shares. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 15,792 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 3.15 million shares. Prescott General Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 5.11M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 34,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 224,739 shares. 149,508 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.75% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 20,200 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 8,000 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 391 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.01% stake.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.