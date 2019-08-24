Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Decreased Stake; As Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Its Holding by $370,520

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80M shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 72,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 81,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 172,866 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Yelp Inc.’s (NYSE:YELP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: Money Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp Shares Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat; CFO To Step Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 38,777 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 373,940 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 8,440 are owned by American Inv Advsr Ltd Co. Prescott General Partners Ltd Llc holds 7.28% or 5.11 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 52,171 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,009 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 9,921 shares. 5,953 are held by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 20 shares. 83,469 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Ltd.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “$66.1 Million Financing Arranged by Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “$57.15 Million Multifamily Portfolio Sale Closed in Ontario’s National Capital Region – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 28,488 shares to 291,743 shares, valued at $28.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 12,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates New York reported 0.65% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 3.78 million were reported by Blackrock. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Voya Invest Management Ltd owns 24,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 27,149 were accumulated by Jennison Associate Lc. Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Calamos Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 5,880 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 8,067 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Lc has 0.04% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 5,473 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 26,445 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).