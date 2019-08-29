Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 34,571 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 771,088 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $46.36M for 21.87 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 10,356 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Park Corp Oh stated it has 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 22,716 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Llc has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Prudential Fincl holds 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 23,853 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 9,071 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 3,379 shares. Invesco invested in 534,222 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 66,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 519,975 shares. Sit Invest holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 17,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 32,408 shares.