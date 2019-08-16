Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $28.49 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Its Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stake by $426,496

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. About 771,677 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 704,103 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares to 337,381 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,169 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore accumulated 0.1% or 3,460 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 139,278 shares. M&T Bank Corporation holds 42,368 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.80M shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.02% or 2,275 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 126,525 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 239,731 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Bbr Prns Ltd reported 0.49% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 0.01% or 735 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 5,817 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 241,072 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi has invested 1.54% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Company reported 23,022 shares. Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.19% or 29,907 shares.

