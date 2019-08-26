Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Aflac (AFL) Stake by $28.33 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 396,598 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 566,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 85,680 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 652,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.36M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors reported 5,281 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com reported 130,078 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dean Investment Assocs Lc has 88,088 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Co holds 8,538 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 242 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Co accumulated 35,248 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 6.16M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Lc owns 1.65M shares. Intrust Bankshares Na owns 29,091 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1% or 107,270 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 10,640 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.48 million shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 16,347 shares to 509,992 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 11.31 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,527 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.05 million shares. Service Automobile Association reported 11,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 15,500 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 1.22 million shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 447,926 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company owns 0.09% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 82,355 shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 63,054 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Petrus Tru Comm Lta stated it has 8,452 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 17,937 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 26,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 292,551 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa.

