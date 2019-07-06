Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose While Moreno Evelyn V Has Cut Its Stake by $525,250

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 44,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,761 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 90,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 883,111 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 525,157 shares to 931,003 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Co. Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 170,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation Plc.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 79.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $365,921 activity. Ramsay Alan also sold $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares.

