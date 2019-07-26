Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Cut Its Position by $4.02 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 118,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,100 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, down from 534,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 254,086 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company's stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 2.91M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Ny invested in 0.18% or 558,691 shares. Natixis LP has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 181,166 shares. Automobile Association has 487,476 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.98M shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 207,000 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 137 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 16,177 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 18,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barnett And has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.16% or 1.31M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citigroup invested in 0.05% or 4.43 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 65,401 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha" on June 25, 2019

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $154,681 activity. $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Ramsay Alan.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Yelp: The Pain Won't Last Forever – Seeking Alpha" on June 24, 2019

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 526,546 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.50M for 80.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.